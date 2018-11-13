LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are working to speak to the neighbors of a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.
The News & Observer reports investigators want to speak Hania Noelia Aguilar’s neighbors and those near where the suspect vehicle was found in Lumberton. Relatives and police say the eighth-grader went outside last week to start a relative’s vehicle when a man forced her into an SUV.
Police Chief Michael McNeill asked Monday for people to contact police if someone they know is acting strange. He says “maybe they haven’t gone to work, haven’t come home or they aren’t answering your calls or your text messages.”
Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in the case and are seeking help identifying someone caught on video near the scene.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com