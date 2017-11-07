WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are hoping to identify a suspect in the 2013 strangulation of a woman who died almost a year ago.

Winston-Salem police told local media outlets that 41-year-old Anita Tuit was found unresponsive in her home in February 2013 after what investigators called a “vicious assault.”

Police said Tuit never regained the ability to speak and died at a long-term care facility in Greensboro on Dec. 31. The medical examiner said Monday that her death resulted from the assault.

On the night of the assault, police say Tuit’s roommate left their apartment so she could meet a guest. When the roommate returned, she found Tuit in the living room. The roommate didn’t know the guest and it’s not known if the guest was involved in the assault.