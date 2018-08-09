BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says a police chief has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly working a second job while on duty. Local news outlets report Brunswick County Assistant District Attorney Glenn Emery said Southport Police Chief Gary Lee Smith was indicted this week on charges that include felony conspiracy to obtain property under false pretenses and misdemeanor willfully failing to discharge duties.

Emery said Smith was served Wednesday with an additional charge of obtaining property under false pretenses.

District Attorney Jon David has said Smith and Lt. Mike Simmons had a “repeated pattern” of leaving their posts to work at a trucking company. David said Smith and Simmons left Southport and even the state at times while on call.

Simmons also faces criminal charges.