WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after a 2-month-old was found suffering from multiple fractures and a head injury.

A report from Winston-Salem police said officers responded on May 5 to a call about an unresponsive child. The infant was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where doctors determined the infant was suffering from fractures to the ribs, lower leg and foot that were in various stages of healing. The child was also suffering from a subdural hematoma.

Authorities said Friday that they have charged 20-year-old Latosha Evonne Giles and 26-year-old Tommy Izell Murchison each with four counts of felony child abuse. The two are jailed on $75,000 bond apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

The child is in foster care.