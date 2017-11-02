CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a crime outbreak.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release on Thursday that the juvenile fired shots at a business after someone saw him breaking into a car. Police say the suspect fled the scene, and while a search was launched, officers received a report that a motorist had a gun held to her head before the suspect took her car keys and drove off.
Officers found the stolen car, but the suspect refused orders to stop. A chase followed, ending when the suspect crashed the car into a utility pole.
Authorities said the teenager was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of injuries he received in the crash, and will be formally charged after his release.
