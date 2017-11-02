Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a crime outbreak.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release on Thursday that the juvenile fired shots at a business after someone saw him breaking into a car. Police say the suspect fled the scene, and while a search was launched, officers received a report that a motorist had a gun held to her head before the suspect took her car keys and drove off.

Officers found the stolen car, but the suspect refused orders to stop. A chase followed, ending when the suspect crashed the car into a utility pole.

Authorities said the teenager was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of injuries he received in the crash, and will be formally charged after his release.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press