RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina parents have been arrested after police say a 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car for four hours.
Raleigh police told local news outlets 50-year-old Jume Mussa and 27-year-old Sifa Selemani are charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
The couple told officers they had returned home at 2 p.m. on June 8 after praying at a mosque, but no one took the baby out of the family’s minivan. Around four hours later, investigators said Mussa and Selemani were going to a store and found the baby inside the van.
Investigators also said when paramedics arrived, they told police the child had no pulse.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history VIEW
- ‘Lopping,’ ‘tips’ and the ‘Z-list’: Bias lawsuit explores Harvard’s admissions secrets
- Putin's soccer ball for Trump had transmitter chip, logo indicates
- Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary VIEW
- Entire police force suspended after N Carolina chief charged
Mussa and Selemani are being held in the Wake County jail. It’s not known if they have attorneys.