RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Corrections says it is looking for an escaped inmate.

A statement from the department on Monday said 66-year-old Larry J. Locklear was on a work assignment when he disappeared.

According to the department, Locklear was identified as a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon. His projected release date was October 2021.