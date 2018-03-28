GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer has shot and wounded a suspect after a chase.
Greensboro police shot and wounded a man Tuesday afternoon who was in a car investigators had linked to the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old-girl earlier this week.
Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in a news release that around 3:45 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle.
Danielsen said two people in the vehicle ran. She said a K9 officer and his dog caught up with one the suspects, who raised a handgun. She says the officer then fired several rounds, hitting the suspect at least once.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The man was taken to a hospital and was in guarded condition.
The officer wasn’t hurt.
The names and races of the officer and the suspect weren’t immediately released.