GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer has shot and wounded a suspect after a chase.

Greensboro police shot and wounded a man Tuesday afternoon who was in a car investigators had linked to the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old-girl earlier this week.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in a news release that around 3:45 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle.

Danielsen said two people in the vehicle ran. She said a K9 officer and his dog caught up with one the suspects, who raised a handgun. She says the officer then fired several rounds, hitting the suspect at least once.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in guarded condition.

The officer wasn’t hurt.

The names and races of the officer and the suspect weren’t immediately released.