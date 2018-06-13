CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina charged with shoplifting from a grocery store faces more charges.

WBTV reported Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Samuel Yaravitz faces 25 more larceny charges.

Yaravitz was arrested in May and charged with shoplifting at a grocery store between Feb. 13 and May 9. It was not immediately clear if the new charges also result from thefts at the same store.

Yaravitz was a patrol officer assigned who was hired by Charlotte police in 1999. He’s been suspended without pay.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said he was disappointed that one of his officers failed to meet department standards.

A court date on the new charges is set next month. There was no record of an attorney on the charges. Police say more charges are possible.

