CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina charged with shoplifting from a grocery store faces more charges.
WBTV reported Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Samuel Yaravitz faces 25 more larceny charges.
Yaravitz was arrested in May and charged with shoplifting at a grocery store between Feb. 13 and May 9. It was not immediately clear if the new charges also result from thefts at the same store.
Yaravitz was a patrol officer assigned who was hired by Charlotte police in 1999. He’s been suspended without pay.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
- Trump contradicts US military stance on Korea war games
Police Chief Kerr Putney said he was disappointed that one of his officers failed to meet department standards.
A court date on the new charges is set next month. There was no record of an attorney on the charges. Police say more charges are possible.
___
Information from: WBTV-TV, http://www.wbtv.com/