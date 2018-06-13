Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina charged with shoplifting from a grocery store faces more charges.

WBTV reported Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Samuel Yaravitz faces 25 more larceny charges.

Yaravitz was arrested in May and charged with shoplifting at a grocery store between Feb. 13 and May 9. It was not immediately clear if the new charges also result from thefts at the same store.

Yaravitz was a patrol officer assigned who was hired by Charlotte police in 1999. He’s been suspended without pay.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said he was disappointed that one of his officers failed to meet department standards.

A court date on the new charges is set next month. There was no record of an attorney on the charges. Police say more charges are possible.

___

Information from: WBTV-TV, http://www.wbtv.com/

The Associated Press