COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a man who they say hit a state trooper with his motorcycle.

The patrol told WITN-TV in Greenville the trooper was trying to stop a speeding motorcyclist on U.S. Highway 64 on Saturday.

According to the patrol, 19-year-old Braden Bago of Fort Bragg turned down a dead end road. Trooper B.P. Daniel told Bago to stop several times, but he directed his bike at the trooper, who fired at Bago before he was hit.

Bago sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was treated for minor injuries.

Bago is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer and felony flee to elude arrest. His status couldn’t be determined Monday.

