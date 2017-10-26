BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a mother of trying to drown her four children in a bathtub.

Pender County Sheriff’s Lt. James Rowell told local media outlets that 29-year-old Aeisha Milton of Mount Olive is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Rowell said Pender County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call just before noon on Wednesday. When the deputies arrived, they found Milton and the children at a relative’s home in the Willard community.

According to Rowell, the children – who ranged in ages from 10 months to 3 years old – were not injured, but were taken to Pender Memorial Hospital for observation before being released.

Milton is being held in the Pender County jail without bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.