CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The mayor-elect of North Carolina’s largest city says she was upset by negative campaign ads used by her opponent and the groups that backed him.

The Charlotte Observer reports Democrat Vi Lyles told a news conference on Wednesday following her election as Charlotte’s new mayor that she was disappointed over the way the ads portrayed her.

Republican Kenny Smith’s campaign said Lyles was “lining her own pockets” by voting for a convention center construction contract that included a firm that employs Lyles’ son. The city attorney said she didn’t have a conflict and couldn’t have recused herself under state law.

Ads also targeted Lyles on the city’s controversial non-discrimination ordinance regarding gay and transgender residents and a rising homicide rate.

Lyles won the race with 59 percent of the vote.

