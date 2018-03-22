KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged in a fatal shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in 2014 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

WITN in Greenville reports authorities say 29-year-old James Newton also pleaded guilty in a Duplin County court on Thursday to first-degree arson.

Police say the body of McKinley Beatty Jr. was found on N.C. Highway 24 in front of a KFC in Warsaw on Feb. 13, 2014. An autopsy showed Beatty was shot five times and suffered multiple graze wounds.

Newton was arrested in California two weeks later. Prosecutors say he told investigators he acted in self-defense. Authorities also said Newton started a fire inside his cell at the Duplin County jail in July 2015.

A judge sentenced Newton to at least 14 years and two months in prison.

___

Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/