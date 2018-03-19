CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who fatally shot a man from behind during a 2016 argument has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 49-year-old Shelton Kimble was tried for first-degree murder. He was found guilty as charged Friday.
In January 2016, Kimble and 45-year-old Tyrone Matthew Burch became involved in a physical altercation outside a restaurant in Charlotte.
The fight was broken up, and Burch left the scene on foot, heading down an adjoining street.
Kimble retrieved a revolver from his vehicle, followed Burch and shot him from behind.
Burch suffered five gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.