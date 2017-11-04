CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police are investigating after a dispute over a parking ticket escalated into an assault.

WCNC-TV reports Saturday that Matthew Parker had just handed out a parking ticket in downtown Charlotte when he was punched in the head.

Parker says he wrote up a ticket for a construction worker who had been blocking a traffic lane without a permit.

Parker says he called police and went the emergency room for treatment of a concussion. Charlotte police say they’ve identified a suspect and are waiting for a magistrate to issue a warrant.

Parker says he’ll be watching his back more closely when he gets back on the job.

