CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police are investigating after a dispute over a parking ticket escalated into an assault.
WCNC-TV reports Saturday that Matthew Parker had just handed out a parking ticket in downtown Charlotte when he was punched in the head.
Parker says he wrote up a ticket for a construction worker who had been blocking a traffic lane without a permit.
Parker says he called police and went the emergency room for treatment of a concussion. Charlotte police say they’ve identified a suspect and are waiting for a magistrate to issue a warrant.
Parker says he’ll be watching his back more closely when he gets back on the job.
