GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the 2015 shooting death of a man at a lounge.

Local media reported that 21-year-old Jermaine Marquel Couch of Greensboro pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. Couch had been on trial on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 19-year-old Patrick Simmons.

Couch has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Police said the shooting happened following an argument between two groups of people just as the lounge was closing for the night.

Witnesses said Couch ran to a car and came back and fired one shot at Simmons.