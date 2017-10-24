WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges after another man waiting on a church bus was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported 38-year-old Erik Brandon Randolph of Kernersville pleaded guilty in Winston-Salem on Monday to charges of second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations.

Prosecutors say Steven Curtis Stewart was waiting for a bus to take him to the church where he served as an usher on Aug. 7, 2016, when he was struck and killed by Randolph’s vehicle.

Police said Randolph’s minivan ran off the road and struck Curtis. He died nine days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Superior Court Judge David Hall sent3enced Randolph to between 19 years and 24 years in prison.

