WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 17-month old daughter.

Local media outlets reported that 26-year-old Antonio Gwynn Jr. of Eden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Rockingham County court Thursday.

Gwynn had been scheduled to stand trial later this month on charges of first-degree murder as well as child abuse and neglect in the death of Toni Gwynn.

Antonio Gwynn said he stuffed a blanket in the girl’s mouth in 2013 and left her in a closet for hours.

Thursday’s plea came after his wife agreed to testify for prosecutors. She’s to be sentenced later for a voluntary manslaughter plea.

Gwynn was sentenced to between 10 years and 13 years in prison. He is being given credit for his the four years in jail.