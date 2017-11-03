WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 17-month old daughter.
Local media outlets reported that 26-year-old Antonio Gwynn Jr. of Eden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Rockingham County court Thursday.
Gwynn had been scheduled to stand trial later this month on charges of first-degree murder as well as child abuse and neglect in the death of Toni Gwynn.
Antonio Gwynn said he stuffed a blanket in the girl’s mouth in 2013 and left her in a closet for hours.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in IPO market’s worst first-day trading this year
Thursday’s plea came after his wife agreed to testify for prosecutors. She’s to be sentenced later for a voluntary manslaughter plea.
Gwynn was sentenced to between 10 years and 13 years in prison. He is being given credit for his the four years in jail.