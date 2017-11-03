WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has admitted to killing his mother and setting her house on fire three years ago.
The Beaufort County District Attorney’s office said 41-year-old Herbert Heath Jr. pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of his mother, 62-year-old Mildred Heath.
Local media outlets report Mildred Heath was found face down in the bedroom of her home on Aug. 16, 2014. An autopsy showed she had six broken ribs and injuries consistent with strangulation.
A sheriff’s detective testified during a sentencing hearing that Herbert Heath admitted to another inmate over a chess game that he had killed his mother and set the fire to try to cover up the crime.
Herbert Heath Jr. was sentenced to at least 29 years in prison.