WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has returned an indictment against a North Carolina man on charges that he failed to pay employment taxes.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday that Sainte Deon Robinson is charged with seven counts of willful failure to pay over employment taxes. The indictment says he failed to pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $450,000 withheld from the wages paid to employees of his mental health services business.

According to the indictment, Robinson served in several positions at OneCare Inc., including president.

If convicted, Robinson faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.