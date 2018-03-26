RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife and daughter and posting pictures of their bodies to Facebook has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Local news outlets report a Wake County jury reached its verdict Monday in the trial of Elhadji Seydou Diop. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his wife, and an additional 20 to 25 years for his daughter’s death.

Prosecutors said Diop strangled 40-year-old Aminata Drame in April 2016, but medical examiners couldn’t tell if 2-year-old Fatim Diop had been strangled, suggesting she may have been smothered when her fighting parents fell on her in their Raleigh townhouse.

Police went to the family’s home after Diop’s niece in Senegal saw the dead bodies on his Facebook page.