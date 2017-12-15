WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have found the body of a man dead of a gunshot wound inside a car involved in a traffic crash.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that 29-year-old James Anthony Davis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday.

Police said officers were originally called after a report of gunshots fired. Moments after they arrived, firefighters discovered the wreck. According to investigators, Davis was driving an Acura MDX that hit a parked, unoccupied car.

Before the crash, police said Davis drove to a business, and while he and others in the car were inside, another car parked near his until he came back.

The news release said a man then got out of the other car, approached Davis’ car and shot into it.