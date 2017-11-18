WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of murder in a car crash in which two people were killed.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Forsyth County jury took 30 minutes to find Ivan Jonathan Prudente-Anorve guilty on Friday.

Authorities say 21-year-old Cameron Marc Francis and 22-year-old Marquice Gaines died after Prudente-Anorve drove through a flashing red light on Oct. 1, 2016 and hit another car. Francis would have turned 22 on Oct. 4, and Gaines died Oct. 8, 2016, five days from his 23rd birthday.

A judge gave Prudente-Anorve two consecutive sentences for each count of second-degree murder for a total of 33 years and four months to 42 years in prison.

