HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man recently released from prison is jailed without bond in the death of his girlfriend.

High Point police say 56-year-old Clarence Ray Gidderon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Paige Rickard.

Investigators say officers responding to a call on March 29 found Rickard with multiple stab wounds in a parking lot in High Point. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she died Thursday.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports prison records show Gidderon had been paroled in September after spending 25 years in prison for second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense and second-degree kidnapping. He had been sentenced in 1992 in Guilford County to nearly 63 years in prison.

It wasn’t known whether Gidderon has an attorney.