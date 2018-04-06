AYDEN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with murder after his next door neighbor’s body was found in her burned mobile home.
Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks said Friday 20-year-old Nathan Wesley Boseman has been charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Violet Webb.
The woman’s mobile home caught fire on Monday, and Elks said investigators believe Boseman started the fire to conceal the murder. The sheriff said at a news conference that an autopsy confirmed that Webb’s death was a homicide.
Elks said Webb shared the mobile home with her husband, who was at work when the fire occurred.
Boseman is being held without bond in the Pitt County jail. Online records don’t say if he has an attorney.