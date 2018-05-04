JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found last New Year’s Eve.

Local news outlets report the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old James Moore of Greensboro was arrested in Guilford County on Friday in connection with the death of Shelby Brown. Her body was found outside of Jacksonville, and investigators say she had been stabbed.

Brown was reported missing on Jan. 3 by her mother. The body was positively identified about a week later.

Investigators said Moore, who they described as being a transient, and Brown had a relationship. They say the two had met on social media.

Moore is being held in the Onslow County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.