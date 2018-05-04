JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found last New Year’s Eve.
Local news outlets report the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old James Moore of Greensboro was arrested in Guilford County on Friday in connection with the death of Shelby Brown. Her body was found outside of Jacksonville, and investigators say she had been stabbed.
Brown was reported missing on Jan. 3 by her mother. The body was positively identified about a week later.
Investigators said Moore, who they described as being a transient, and Brown had a relationship. They say the two had met on social media.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Moore is being held in the Onslow County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.