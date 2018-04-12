BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with killing one man and injuring the victim’s father.

Burlington police said in a news release that 29-year-old Randy Michael Riley of Guilford County was found by officers late Tuesday night.

Riley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old William Joel Wiggs Jr. Tuesday afternoon. Police have not said how Biggs died.

Riley is charged with assault with intent to kill in an attack the victim’s father, 88-year-old William Joel Wiggs Sr. He was taken to a Greensboro hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Riley is also charged with armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. He’s being held in the Alamance County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.