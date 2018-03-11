BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested for the 1986 murder of a state police officer’s sister.

State police spokesman David Procopio says 61-year old Michael Arthur Hand of Troutman, N.C. is in custody in that state for the murder of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin of Kingston in 1986.

Gilpin was the sister of State Police Col. Kerry A. Gilpin.

Procopio tells the Boston Herald that authorities are moving forward to return Hand to Massachusetts after a court appearance in North Carolina tomorrow.