KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man for a January shooting death.

The Kinston Police Department told local media outlets that Carlos Earl Fields is charged in the Jan. 30 shooting of Alton McKnight, who was sitting in his car. According to police, Fields was in jail in Pitt County for unrelated charges when he was linked to the shooting.

Police said Fields is also charged with armed robbery in connection with the shooting.

The McKnight murder remains under investigation. Police didn’t say what new information led them to arrest Fields.