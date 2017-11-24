PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested after his wife was found dead in a chair in their North Carolina home.
The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office told local media the woman was found around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after friends stopped to by to visit her husband at their home in Pinnacle. The friends called 911 after seeing the woman in a chair with a towel over her head.
Deputies said 55-year-old Deborah Terry appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Fifty-three-year-old Donnie David Terry has been charged with first-degree murder. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
