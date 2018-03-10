FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man after a 3-year-old child was shot in an apartment.
A news release from Fayetteville police said 22-year-old Brian Michael Cavalier and another person were handling a .45 caliber handgun on Friday when it fired a round through a wall and into the adjacent apartment.
According to police, the bullet went through a wall, entered the adjacent apartment and hit the child in the shoulder. Authorities say while the child suffered a serious injury, it was not life-threatening.
Cavalier is charged with discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property and discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. He’s jailed on a $100,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney. The second person was not charged.
