BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man assaulted his stepchildren with a shovel and doused one of them in gasoline and threatened to light it.

The Times-News of Burlington reports police responded on Wednesday to reports of a man swinging a shovel at people.

A news release from the Burlington Police Office said when officers arrived, they saw a man standing with a lighter in one hand and throwing gasoline onto his 28-year-old stepdaughter. Police said they think the man assaulted his 33-year-old stepson with a shovel, but neither appeared to be hurt.

Police charged 58-year-old Ronald Curtis Strickland with assault with a deadly weapon and malicious use of explosives or incendiary materials. He’s jailed on a $50,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com