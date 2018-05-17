MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a man in the death of his brother.

WXII in Winston-Salem reports the Surry County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Carl Rodney Lee Hickson Jr. was arrested in the death of Eric James Hickson, whose body was found in the driveway of Carl Hickson’s home on Wednesday with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from an argument between the brothers. Deputies apprehended Carl Hickson in a nearby wooded area.

Carl Hickson is being held without bond in the Surry County jail and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

