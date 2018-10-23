RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s lieutenant governor appears in a video that offers instructions on how to commit voter fraud in the state.
The video , posted on Facebook, features Lt. Gov. Dan Forest telling how a group could collect the identifying information of infrequent voters before Election Day and then impersonate those voters at the polls, which is a crime under state law.
Forest says in the video, “Committing voter fraud is easy in our state.”
An amendment requiring a voter photo ID is on North Carolina’s November ballot.
Kareem Crayton heads a group that fought the state’s previous voter ID law. He said the plan Forest outlines is unworkable.
The state GOP director tells WRAL-TV the video is part of his party’s educational outreach supporting the photo ID amendment.
