RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Candidate filing for this year’s congressional and legislative elections has attracted lots of newcomers to North Carolina politics, as well as former lawmakers seeking to return to the halls of power.
The 16-day filing period ends at midday Wednesday at the state elections board in Raleigh and in all 100 counties.
Those who don’t have party primaries May 8 will get a head start on the November general election. Unopposed candidates aren’t guaranteed a fall victory yet, since independents could collect enough signatures to get on the ballot.
High-profile incumbents like U.S. Reps. Robert Pittenger and Walter Jones Jr. already are seeing their primary races heating up.
Former state House Majority Leader Toby Fitch and ex-Sen. Bob Rucho also are running for the legislature again after time away.