RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers will soon return to work after keeping the General Assembly session in a holding pattern for weeks while Republicans negotiated some bills and awaited court rulings.

The Senate and House have floor meetings Wednesday, and a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger says senators could vote on legislation. A Senate committee scheduled confirmation meetings for some of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s appointees. House and Senate Republicans have said other floor votes could occur at least Thursday and Friday.

The uncertainty stems largely from court decisions affecting judicial primaries and redistricting. The U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday ruled on General Assembly boundaries approved by a three-judge panel.

The last floor votes occurred Jan. 10. Lawmakers have held perfunctory sessions every few days to keep the work session going.