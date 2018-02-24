CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jail officer has been accused of using a travel procurement card for personal expenses.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 29-year-old Jason Kersey was given the card last December for expenses related to a training session he was attending as a member of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office began an internal investigation and contacted the police department’s financial crimes unit for their help. The investigation showed Kersey used the county issued credit card for personal expenses.

Kersey was arrested and charged with embezzlement on Friday. He was placed under a $1,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.