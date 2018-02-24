CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jail officer has been accused of using a travel procurement card for personal expenses.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 29-year-old Jason Kersey was given the card last December for expenses related to a training session he was attending as a member of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s office began an internal investigation and contacted the police department’s financial crimes unit for their help. The investigation showed Kersey used the county issued credit card for personal expenses.
Kersey was arrested and charged with embezzlement on Friday. He was placed under a $1,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Within minutes of each other, state Senate and House agree to shield many of their records from the public
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- Former Huskies star Markelle Fultz received $10K from sports agent before arriving at UW, report says