ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died after she was found “in medical distress” at a North Carolina jail.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the woman was arrested for a probation violation and brought to the jail Friday. An ambulance transported her to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers “doing regular rounds” at the Buncombe County Detention Center discovered the inmate inside her cell before they “provided emergency medical treatment and contacted emergency medical services immediately.”

The sheriff’s office says an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the jail unit of state Health Service Regulation has been notified.

The inmate’s name and further details weren’t immediately released.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com