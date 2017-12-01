GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jail inmate has been charged with ethnic intimidation after authorities said he committed a sex act with a copy of the Quran.

Local media outlets, citing jail records, report 35-year-old Jonathan Ross Compton was charged Friday while he was already being held in the Gaston County jail on a felony charge of failing to appear. He had been in jail since Nov. 4.

An inmate told sheriff’s deputies that Compton committed the act with a copy of the Quran while the two were being held in the same cell. A sheriff’s affidavit showed the inmate said Compton then called him by a racial slur as well as an anti-gay slur.

Compton remained jailed on a higher bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.