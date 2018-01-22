LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in North Carolina are looking into the discovery of a body inside a burning car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its communications center received a call on Sunday about a vehicle fire in Lincolnton. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that after firefighters extinguished the flames, they saw the remains of a human body.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office have joined with the sheriff’s office in an investigation.

Investigators say they were unable to identify the victim. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday at a Winston-Salem hospital.