STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed in a series of collisions that closed a North Carolina interstate for several hours.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reports that the people killed in the wrecks early Saturday were a tractor-trailer driver and a motorcyclist.

West Iredell Fire Department Chief Jerry Houston said the truck collided with another vehicle west of Statesville around 4 a.m., causing the truck to overturn in the median. The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals.

Because of debris, Interstate 40 was closed in both directions until 9 a.m.

Houston said a second fatal wreck happened about a mile away just before 8 a.m. when a motorcyclist was approaching traffic topped by the first accident.

Houston said the motorcycle hit the back of another vehicle, and the motorcyclist died.