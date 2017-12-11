RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Energized Democrats seeking inroads in the North Carolina House during next November’s elections are rolling out names of more candidates who hope to upset veteran Republican lawmakers.

The state Democratic Party announced nine additional challengers Monday that include an ex-Army physician, a former health care executive and the mayor of Creedmoor. Top GOP budget-writers Reps. John Faircloth and Linda Johnson are among incumbents the Democrats want to defeat.

Democrats currently hold 45 of the 120 House seats but are encouraged by electoral successes by Virginia counterparts last month. Pending redistricting changes also could put a few more seats in play.

Rep. Graig Meyer of Orange County is leading Democratic candidate recruiting. He says the House Democratic Caucus goal is to have candidates in all 120 seats.