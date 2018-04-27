JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say a high school student swung a weight rack at school workers searching for weapons.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chris Thomas told local news sources 18-year-old Durvell Walker of Maple Hill was suspected of having a weapon as he arrived at Dixon High School on Thursday.

Thomas said principal Steven Clarke searched Walker for the weapon, then went to an empty classroom serving as a weight room. As the principal searched Walker’s backpack, Walker rushed the principal, then swung the weight rack and hit Clarke and five other workers. None was seriously hurt.

Thomas said a knife was found in the backpack.

Walker is jailed for multiple misdemeanors and held on a $9,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.