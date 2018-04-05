RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say six more people have died from the flu, ending the official 2017-18 flu season with a record 348 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said there were three deaths for the week ending March 31, which is considered the final week of the flu season. Three more deaths from earlier in the season were determined to be flu-related.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, told the Winston-Salem Journal that last season, there was a late, second wave of flu cases in March and early April, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this season.

Both the 2016-17 and 2014-15 seasons had 218 confirmed flu-related deaths.