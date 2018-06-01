FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Construction has been halted on a 47-home Habitat for Humanity village in North Carolina because local officials are questioning whether it qualifies for $2 million in federal grants from Hurricane Matthew relief money.

The Fayetteville Observer reports construction stopped last week on Oakridge Estates after Cumberland County officials questioned the funding.

The $2 million is part of a $15 million federal community development block grant for disaster recovery designated for Fayetteville. The city, county and state must approve recipients.

Fayetteville officials say they want the money to go to the Habitat project. But Thursday, Assistant County Manager Tracy Jackson walked back the county’s endorsement.

Jackson said in a letter to the city staff that questions arose after the county had a consultant evaluate the project.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com