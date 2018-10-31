RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former county Democratic Party official alleges a large donation from the North Carolina Republican Party to state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s campaign broke laws so a big donor could bypass individual giving limits.
Ex-Wake County Democratic Party leader David Bland filed accusations this week with the state elections board against Causey, the state GOP and Greg Lindberg.
Lindberg founded a Durham investment company that controls several insurance firms. He’s given $1.5 million to the party in the 18 months ending June 30. Finance reports show the party sent $240,000 to Causey’s campaign in July.
The complaint alleges donations to Causey are earmarked from Lindberg’s party giving. GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse says the giving complied with campaign laws.
A September federal subpoena seeks Insurance Department documents about Lindberg and related companies.