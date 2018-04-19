RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina gang member has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after stolen guns were found at his home.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a news release Thursday 26-year-old Rashem Santa Perry of Ahoskie was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Perry was identified as a high-ranking member of the United Blood Nation. According to Higdon, an Ahoskie police informant bought a .22-caliber rifle and some marijuana from someone at Perry’s home last May.

Officers executing a search warrant at Perry’s home said he was found running from a bedroom. A search turned up an AR-15 rifle, a partially loaded magazine and a .40-caliber handgun. The weapons had been reported stolen from a local gun shop.