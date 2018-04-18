WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials in North Carolina have extended the deadline for cities and towns to apply for an alligator hunt this fall.
Media outlets reported the Wildlife Resources Commission has extended until June 1 the deadline for cities and towns in 10 counties to apply for hunting permits.
The extension comes after no municipality applied for an alligator hunt by the end of March.
The commission earlier this year approved plans for a limited hunting season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 for local governments struggling with large, disruptive alligator populations.
The state agency plans to work with the local governments to determine how many permits should be issued.
Permits are available for cities and towns in in Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender counties.