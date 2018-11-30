RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congressional race result still hasn’t been finalized as elections officials examine potential absentee ballot irregularities.

The state elections board began meeting Friday and is likely to again consider the certification in the 9th Congressional District. Board members delayed that certification earlier this week, citing an investigation.

Totals show Republican Mark Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 900 votes. McCready conceded the race weeks ago, but the outcome isn’t official.

The board confirmed it took away absentee ballot request paperwork in Bladen County, partially locally in the 9th District. Republicans want Harris declared the winner and have suggested a court fight if not done soon. The board has authority in some cases to order new elections.

A Republican has represented the 9th District since the early 1960s.