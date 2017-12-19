SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot a dog after it attacked his dog as they went to serve a warrant.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that the suspect fled as the deputy approached the home on Monday to serve a warrant for failure to appear in court in Robeson County.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Emily Flax said as the deputy and his dog chased the suspect, a dog chained in the yard broke free and attacked the deputy’s dog. After another person refused the deputy’s instruction to call the attacking dog off, the deputy shot and wounded the dog, which was euthanized.
Flax said the deputy’s dog wasn’t hurt.
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Jamil Correa was captured and charged with resisting a public officer.